Wangaratta High School

Celebrating 2025

The school's rescheduled 2025 End of Year Presentation was a wonderful celebration of the Year 12 Class of 2025, outstanding award winners from all year levels and subjects, and the acknowledgement of staff through years of service.

It was fantastic to come together as a school community to recognise so many achievements.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the generous award sponsors for their continued support, to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre for hosting the school, and photographer Kev McGennan for capturing the night so perfectly.

Thanks also go to high school staff who helped bring the evening together so beautifully, particularly Keyna MacPhee for her exceptional planning and care taken in the design of the evening.

*

Carraragarmungee Primary School

Learn and play

Thumbs up if you love school.

New prep Stanley Kimber was very happy with his work.

Stanley is always smiling and is loving coming to school at Carra every day.

*

Wangaratta Primary School

Game play

As we near the end of summer, the hot weather continues, but students are always able to find safe ways to have fun and stay cool.

Enjoying indoor activities like board games are something students of all year levels enjoy.

*

Appin Park Primary School

Leaders shine

Current year 6 students have recently completed presentations to their peers and staff convincing their audience why they would make great leaders for Appin Park this year.

It was pleasing to see so many students stand in front of large numbers to talk about what they could bring to either the school captain role or sports captain role.

It's a very daunting task for many people, let alone students aged 11 to 12 years.

After listening to their prepared speeches, voting took place amongst the Year 3 to 6 students and staff.

Results were close in all fields with Geordie Bell, Yeshi Siddi Arachchige, Monty Wright and Isabel James being nominated for the prestigious school captains roles.

The sports teams Bradman will be led by Eadee Knapton, Clarke by Brock Reynolds-Evans, Fraser by Adalynn White and Freeman by joint winners Emily McIntosh and Ed Wright.

All these aspiring leaders will lead from the front to support the staff and the students in their respective roles.

*

Quiz questions

1. All arteries carry blood away from the heart. Which arteries carry deoxygenated blood?

2. What determines the sex of a saltwater crocodile?

3. If the sky is clear and the wind is dry, are you more likely to be within a high pressure system or a low pressure system?

4. True or false? Chillies affect all animals in the same way.

5. When you hit your funny bone, what are you actually hitting?

Quiz answers

1. The pulmonary arteries are the only arteries that carry deoxygenated blood. They run from the heart to the lungs.

2. The temperature of a saltwater croc’s egg determines its sex. If the egg is kept between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, the crocodile will probably be a male. Hotter or colder and it will be female.

3. High pressure systems often bring clear skies and dry winds.

4. False. Birds are insensitive to capsaicin, so they can eat chillies without it tasting hot.

5. Your funny bone isn’t a bone, it’s actually a nerve.