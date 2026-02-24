Local schools, junior Landcare groups, Scout and youth groups are encouraged to apply for the the 2026 Victorian Junior Landcare and Biodiversity Grants to give our young people a chance to learn to care for their native environment while getting out into the great outdoors.

The state government is providing $450,000 in funding for the current grant round, with grants of up to $5000 (excluding GST) available to applicants, to engage young people with outdoor projects that focus on restoring native habitats.

Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability president Tony Lane is encouraging local schools and groups to apply for the grant round which closes on 27 March.

“This is a great opportunity for young people to learn about caring for the local environment,” he said.

“In the past Wangaratta has had schools be successful recipients of this grant, seeing local young people building nesting boxes and caring for our own backyard.

“Often there is a lot of self-directed learning, but at Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Inc we help schools and groups navigate their topic and provide some guidance.”

Last year, the state government provided grants to 111 projects that had young Victorians out planting native gardens, building habitats to attract native insects and birds and excursions to wildlife sanctuaries.

More than 57,000 young Victorians have taken part in Junior Landcare environmental projects, and more than 124,000 native plants have been planted, 1500 school excursions taken and 270 biodiversity surveys conducted, providing opportunities to young Victorians to learn and care for our native environment.

Minister for Environment Steve Dimopoulos said they are helping the next generation of Victorians learn how to shape and care for their local environment both in the classroom and in the great outdoors.

“These youth led programs will help restore and improve native habitats across the state for our native plants and animals to thrive,” he said.

For more information on the Victorian Junior Landcare and Biodiversity Grants, visit environment.vic.gov.au.