Preparations are under way for celebration of Carraragarmungee Primary School's 150th anniversary on 23 May.

The school will mark the occasion at its Wangaratta-Eldorado Road campus with a journey down memory lane, including screening of a film celebrating its rich history and opening of a time capsule, as well as children's activities and a high tea lunch.

This week saw a crew from Little Brother Media, including former Carraragarmungee student Richard Iskov, begin filming students' interviews with past pupils and teachers for the film being created for the celebration day.

The school received a $9500 grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal to develop the film.

Among the interview subjects during Monday's filming session was Peter Daws, who was head teacher in 1981-'82, and principal from 2004 to the end of 2013 during a second stint at the school. From 1988 to '94, he was a specialist teacher at Carraragarmungee, Everton, Everton Upper, Eldorado and Tarrawingee schools (of which only Carra and Everton remain).

Peter enjoyed the chance to chat on camera with current grade four students Milly Richardson and Mason Webbers about his time at Carraragarmungee.

They asked about his favourite memories of the school, and he spoke about the benefits of rural schools and the communities that surround them, as well as recalling developments such as major building works while he was at the helm.

Current principal Marie de Prada, who took over from Peter at the school in 2014, said the film being prepared would be an important documentation of history, and would also feature drone footage showing the school's unique surrounds.

"It's really important that we'll have the film to capture this time in the school's history," she said.

More filming will take place early next month, including of a smoking ceremony to be conducted by Uncle Dozer.

"The students are doing some research on the history of the school, and will be delivering that to camera," Marie said.

"They are also learning the Carraragarmungee Song (which was written by Andy Kimber with Sue McGregor's class of 2003)."

Carraragarmungee Primary School's 150th birthday celebrations will be held on Saturday, 23 May from 11am to 3pm.

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased via Humanitix (children will be admitted free).