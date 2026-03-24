Public schools are expected to return to normal today across the Rural City of Wangaratta after classes were impacted to varying degrees by Tuesday's first strike action in 13 years amid a wages dispute with the Victorian government.

Some local teachers, principals and education support staff joined tens of thousands of colleagues across the state in a 24 hour stop work, with an estimated crowd of 35,000 marching on state parliament.

The Wangaratta Chronicle understands all local state primary schools and Wangaratta High School remained opened, with reduced staffing, to accommodate students attending school but not necessarily with the usual classes.

Australian Education Union (AEU) Victorian branch president Justin Mullaly said Tuesday's industrial action was necessary because after more than a year of negotiations there was still no agreement on pay and conditions that would address Victoria's education workforce being the least paid in the country.

Union members last week rejected the state government's 17 per cent offer, with the AEU seeking a 35 per cent rise over four years for its members.

While Premier Jacinta Allan had called on teachers to abandon industrial action, deputy Liberal leader David Southwick supported the stop work, saying the pay concerns were valid - a position backed by Parents Victoria which advocates for parents of students in public schools, and the Independent Education Union Victoria representing Catholic and Independent school teachers.