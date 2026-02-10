Wangaratta Primary School

Indoor fun

Following their return to school, students have had to endure some very hot weather while they ease back into their routines.

Cooling off with an icy pole did the trick for some, while enjoying quieter indoor activities and games ensured everyone had a safe and happy start to term.

Wangaratta High School

New faces

The school recently welcomed its newest year 7 students.

It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces as they began this important new chapter.

As a school community, Wangaratta High School looks forward to nurturing and strengthening each student’s growth in learning, development and wellbeing, supporting them as they build confidence, connections and a love of learning.

A warm welcome is extended to all new students.

Appin Park Primary School

AFLW legend visits

Carlton AFLW player Darcy Vescio dropped into school recently to have a catch up and a kick with the students at recess.

Their presence certainly added to the excitement on the oval, with some young budding footballers wanting to show their skills.

Raised in a die-hard Carlton supporter family, foundation student Anya Beacom was a little nervous before meeting with Darcy but couldn’t wait to share her exciting news about their interaction, and a photo, with mum and dad (who may have been slightly jealous).

Carraragarmungee Primary School

Foundation fun

The new school year has got off to a great start, with students enjoying catching up with old friends and making some new ones.

New preps Sadie McLeod and Lyla Gales were among those enjoying connecting over some water play in the F-2 room.

