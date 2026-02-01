Students across Wangaratta have kicked off their 2026 school year in warm conditions, many settling into the daily routine at the tail-end of last week's heatwave.

Some prep/foundation youngsters will begin their primary schooling today in less scorching temperatures than last week's run of 40 degree days, but no doubt with the same mix of excitement and nerves.

Among the surprises for youngsters who started prep at the city's state schools last week was the presentation of take-home 'prep bags' provided by the Victorian government.

Created with the theme 'Reach for the Stars', the bags include five picture books, as well as learning activities designed to help Victoria's newest students foster a lifelong love of reading.

The books, selected by a panel of experts, are 'Chooks in Dinner Suits' by Diane Jackson Hill and illustrated by Craig Smith; 'Frank's Red Hat' by Sean E Avery; 'Sharing' by Aunty Fay Muir and Sue Lawson and illustrated by Leanne Mulgo Watson; 'The Bin Monster' by Annabelle Hale; and 'The Concrete Garden' by Bob Graham.

To support prep students who are blind, the Statewide Vision Resource Centre has also produced the books in Braille, with tactile illustrations.

Minister for Education Ben Carroll said the free prep books and activities delivered practical cost-of-living relief that helped families from day one of school.

"Reading is a great way to expand a child's vocabulary and their understanding of the world while also spending valuable time together as a family," he said.

Other resources in the bag include an inclusive education poster with a colouring activity; information about cost-of-living supports available to families; a jigsaw puzzle featuring a world map and children from different cultures, to build understanding of the world; and a guide to phonics learning.

There is also a youth myki card holder, to encourage travel across the state; a story-led AFL Play resource featuring the Willie Wagtail picture book; a Melbourne Stars or Renegades activity poster from Cricket Victoria; resources focused on healthy eating; and information about the primary school nursing program, and tips on toothbrushing and creating a positive learning environment.