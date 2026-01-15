Much-loved former Wangaratta High School teacher John Evans was farewelled on Thursday morning, following his passing on 8 January.

There was expected to be a strong local contingent at the Safety Beach service, and Stuart Evans said his father would be honoured by this, as "Wangaratta meant a lot to him".

Affectionately known as 'Evo' or JE, John spent 20 years at the high school from 1984.

He was a passionate, engaging and enthusiastic teacher of science, maths and physical education, and a caring year level coordinator across all year levels for 19 of his years at the school, in an era when there were more than 200 students in each year level.

John led multiple year 10 trips to central Australia and Fraser Island, taking more than 40 students each year on adventures they remember vividly, and was also part of the coaching team at volleyball nationals weeks in Canberra.

He was also a pioneer of staff performing acts at some of the school's first talent quests in the 1980s.

John's record as a school football coach is unlikely to ever be beaten. He coached the WHS intermediate boys to three separate state championship triumphs, in 1994, '98 and '99, and was part of a fourth win as assistant coach of the all-conquering 2003 senior team.

This side won both the state title and the Herald-Sun Country Cup, and was the only team to ever complete that double.

John also coached a state runner-up junior team in 1991, which included current vice-principal John Paola.

The three state titles make John the high school's most successful football coach of all time, and a key reason that WHS is the equal-fourth most successful school in Victorian history in terms of boys football state titles.

The high school's total of seven titles follows only Maribyrnong College (11), Melbourne High School (9), Rowville Secondary College (9) and Essendon Keilor College (9).

John is likely among the top few most successful school football coaches in Victorian history.

His passionate team meetings and game plans, changeroom and huddle addresses, and bellowing voice from the coach's box, are all folklore.

He was still volunteering his time recently via phone during research of the high school's sport history, recalling players, games and moments with the same passion as ever, 20 years after leaving the place.

John was the much-loved husband of Julie, father of former Wangaratta High School students Rahnee (class of 1996) and Stuart (class of 1999), and a grandfather of four.