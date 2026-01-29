The Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, is encouraging local families to take advantage of the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund (CSEF), which opened 27 January 2026.

Mr McCurdy said the fund provides valuable financial assistance to eligible families, helping students take part in school camps, sporting programs and excursions.

“Camps, sports and excursions play an important role in a child’s education, but rising costs can make participation difficult for some families,” Mr McCurdy said.

“This funding helps ensure students don’t miss out on these experiences simply because of financial pressure.”

Eligible families can apply through their child’s school, with funding paid directly to schools to support participation in approved activities.

Families with a valid means-tested concession card, or those eligible under special categories, including temporary foster parents are eligible to apply.

The fund goes towards covering the costs of school camps, excursions, outdoor education and school-organised sports.

Application forms and more information are available through local schools

Mr McCurdy encouraged parents and carers to check their eligibility and speak with their school for further information, or visit the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund page at www.vic.gov.au/camps-sports-and-excursions-fund.