This week will be momentous in more ways than one for some of Wangaratta's youngest residents.

Amid expected heatwave conditions on a level they've likely not seen in their young lives, local prep/foundation students will also negotiate the step into their primary careers at schools across the district.

Students - including some first-year youngsters - will begin flowing into schools throughout the Rural City of Wangaratta from today, with many in prep/foundation set to mark the occasion tomorrow, and others to follow on Friday and Monday.

Among them will be five-year-old Penny Febvre, who is part of Wangaratta West Primary School's prep class of 2026.

All year levels will start their school year at Wangaratta West's Phillipson Street campus tomorrow, and Penny - along with mum Winnie Chang and dad Chris Febvre - has prepared well for the day.

She took a practice run for school yesterday, donning her uniform with matching scrunchie, and her backpack and brand-new shoes, to test out the playground equipment and take a walk through the grounds.

Winnie said Penny was excited to head to school, where she will receive some early guidance through the transition from her year five buddy, who wrote her an introductory letter over summer.

With some other familiar faces at school, including her cousin and some friends from childcare, Penny is sure to love the move.

Hats, hydration and plenty of time in cool spaces will be the order of the first couple of weeks for Wangaratta students, especially the first-timers, as they settle into the school year.

Local drivers are reminded to adhere to 40kph speed limits around the district's schools, and to watch for youngsters on the roads, particularly in the expected historic heat conditions.