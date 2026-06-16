Emergency services, with the help of local farmers, rescued a man trapped in a silo at Lake Rowan on Monday afternoon.

A VICSES spokesperson said Yarrawonga unit volunteers along with Victoria Police, CFA and Ambulance Victoria responded to reports of a man trapped in a silo about 3:50pm on Howells Road.

The spokesperson said with the help of local farmers, crews were able to extricate the man from the silo before taking him into the care of paramedics.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the man in his 60s was taken to Wangaratta hospital in a stable condition for observation.