Wangaratta VICSES Unit volunteers were pushed to the limit last month as a severe heatwave doubled average callouts and saw trees crashing onto homes across the rural city.

Unit controller Jess Zuber said the 80 callouts for assistance throughout the month was double the average usually seen in January for the rural city, with nearly half of those coming in the last week of the month.

All but one of the seven days to Sunday 1 February surpassed 40 degrees throughout one of the hottest months on record for Wangaratta.

Not only people were sweating through the extreme heat, but also trees, with a majority of callouts coming for fallen limbs.

Ms Zuber said there was also an increase in building damage as a result.

“There was also these isolated whirly winds that would get under roofs and move 30 tiles at a time,” she said.

The unit also assisted in a missing person’s foot search of a young Wangaratta girl which resulted in the girl being found.

Ms Zuber said resources were stretched thin, with about half of the unit’s operational volunteers assisting with their CFA commitments while major fires were ongoing

“We really made sure our volunteer safety in that heat and working around trees was put into practice,” she said.

“Our volunteers have done an amazing job; we were stretched thin.”

The local VICSES unit had 10 fire deployments helping out at Seymour and Tallangatta incident control centres, managing SES resources and offering ground support.

Ms Zuber said it was important the community remains wary of trees falling after prolonged exposure to heat, particularly in public areas.

“We did have one incident where a large limb fell at a camping ground at Tarrawingee,” she said.

“Thankfully it didn’t hit anyone or any vehicle, but we would like to make sure people are aware for their safety.

“We know a lot of people are camping and enjoying our natural areas, so just be aware when camping that trees can still fall after prolonged heat.”