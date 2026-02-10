Another total fire ban has been declared for the North East and much of the state Wednesday.

It will be the second total fire ban declared day within the North East in a row, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a high of 38 degrees in Wangaratta with a high chance of much needed showers, most likely in late afternoon and evening.

Extreme fire danger is forecast for the North East and much of the state tomorrow, with hot conditions, low humidity and moderate north-westerly winds ahead of a gusty south-westerly change expected.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the combination of heat, wind and low humidity tomorrow could create dangerous fire conditions.

“Humidity will be low and conditions will be very dry across the state, meaning new fire starts could occur earlier in the day,” he said.

“These conditions will make it very difficult for firefighters to control a fire if one starts.

“We’re asking people in affected districts to strictly follow the conditions of the total fire ban and think carefully about how the increased fire risk could affect them.

“Make sure your fire plan is up to date and covers all possible scenarios.”

A total fire ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12:01am to 11:59pm on the day of the declaration.

A cooler change is expected to come through Wangaratta on Thursday with a maximum of 24 degrees forecast, before heating up to 32 degrees on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest information with VicEmergency: www.emergency.vic.gov.au