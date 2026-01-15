Local strike team deployments to the Longwood fire still not yet under control have been scaled back as cooler conditions have given fire authorities a chance to establish containment lines.

District 23 Commander Daryl Owen said the night shift commitment of Wangaratta and Moyhu group firefighters were no longer required.

A strike team of up to 25 local firefighters continued to travel to the Bonnie Doon and Merton areas of the fires to build containment lines and conduct burning off operations.

“We’re taking advantage of a bit of a lull in the weather,” Mr Owen said.

More than 700 structures have been lost as a result of fires in Victoria over the past week, including some 250 homes.

The Longwood fires have heavily affected the area with the destruction of some 150 homes.

Mr Owen said increased winds would bring a higher fire danger risk for Friday, with the rest of the weekend to remain steady, with a slight chance of rain at the beginning of next week.

Long-range forecasts predicted increased risks over the Australia Day long weekend, which would be monitored closely by fire authorities.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the cause of major fires across the state, including those in Longwood and Walwa were still under investigation.

"The overwhelming majority of fires are believed to be as a result of natural causes," they said.

"Such investigations are complex in nature and it would be premature to provide causal factor updates at this time."

The spokesperson said the investigation into the associated death as a result of the Longwood fire was still under investigation.

On Thursday the state and federal governments announced almost $82 million would be committed to restoring and repairing state roads and public transport infrastructure damaged by the fires.

Proposed works will be undertaken along Murchison-Violet Town Road to ensure the route remained open as a detour for the Hume Freeway.

The Victorian Department of Transport and Planning is preparing for significantly more road pavement damage and repairs on roads such as the Murray Valley Highway, Benalla-Tocumwal Road and Shelley-Walwa Road.