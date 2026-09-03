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'Scruffy' hangs up the helmet after 40 years as a firefighter

<p>HANGING UP THE HELMET: After more than 40 years as a firefighter and 35 years of serving the Wangaratta and North East community, Paul Scragg has decided to retire following a storied career. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n
<p>HANGING UP THE HELMET: After more than 40 years as a firefighter and 35 years of serving the Wangaratta and North East community, Paul Scragg has decided to retire following a storied career. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n

HANGING UP THE HELMET: After more than 40 years as a firefighter and 35 years of serving the Wangaratta and North East community, Paul Scragg has decided to retire following a storied career. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

The fire veteran has been a staple of the Wangaratta CFA and FRV scene
Bailey Zimmermann
September 3, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, September 3, 2026 • 06:50

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