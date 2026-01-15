Former Wangaratta firefighter David Brock has reflected fondly on a rewarding career as he hangs up the hose following three decades of service to the local community.

The Murmungee local retired from the job in November last year and received a plaque recognising his 30-year service with FRV and CFA.

Mr Brock said he found the work of a firefighter very satisfying, particularly within the town where he grew up in Wangaratta.

“It’s an amazing job and it’s an honour to serve the community in that way,” he said.

“People are happy to see you when you turn up, obviously because they need some assistance and it’s always great to be able to do that.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with volunteers and career staff, I’ve got a lot of long-term friendships that have come out of the people that I’ve worked with and they’ll be long lasting.”

The 55-year-old started his CFA career in 1995 in Melbourne, moving around the state to Bendigo and Shepparton before settling back into his hometown of Wangaratta from 2003.

Moving through the ranks, Mr Brock found his calling as a senior station officer at Wangaratta for 15 years.

While also performing that role he assisted in fire investigations discovering root causes of fires right across the state as well as being a firefighter trainer and assessor.

Mr Brock said he found his extra roles, often conducted in Melbourne and across Victoria, rewarding.

“It was good to be able to pass on some of what I've learned from the people that train me and also the things I’ve learned,” he said.

Throughout his time, Mr Brock said there have been many changes to the role, none bigger than the introduction of FRV and ever-improving safety and mental health and wellbeing treatment of firefighters

But the agencies’ service to the community has always been the same.

“I think all of the improvements have made it much safer and a job to be more effective at,” Mr Brock said.

“I've had a bit of a chance to get used to the idea of the old routine not being there anymore.”

Rather than the traditional ‘put the feet up’ approach to retirement, Mr Brock’s first venture has been tackling one of the toughest motor races in the world, the Dakar Rally.

He spent most of his remaining leave and past 18 months training for the grueling rally, and he said he hoped he would take his love of motorbikes around the country with him to explore more of the domestic shores.