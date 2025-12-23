The rural city dodged the worst of forecasted storms on Sunday despite a 25mmm drenching of rain and strong winds throughout the evening.

Some 25.4mm of rain on Sunday according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Wangaratta airport rain gauge with peak wind gusts of 69km/h.

Wangaratta VICSES Unit controller Jess Zuber said the local emergency service received seven callouts across Sunday evening and Monday morning, as the city made it through the forecasted storm relative unscathed.

“I think we were lucky considering some of the predictions,” she said.

“We were expecting more damage particularly after the hailstorm recently.

“We did have one house that was leaking but that was pretty much it.

“The rain was fairly steady and it was able to get away, so we didn’t see much flash flooding.”

The rural city fared much better compared to neighbouring counterparts including Albury-Wodonga, where 43mm of rain was received, with several callouts for flash flooding.

Ms Zuber said there was potential for some trees across the rural city to be vulnerable to falling over the next few days.

“With that moisture and now heat, we’re expecting a couple of limbs and trees to fall so we urge everyone to be careful of that,” she said.