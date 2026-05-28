Local men are being encouraged to learn more about prostate cancer while enjoying a delicious breakfast this June.

Organised by the Cancer Council Victoria Wangaratta Volunteer Group, the men's breakfast will be held on Friday 12 June at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway between 7.30am and 9.30am.

Guest speaker will be Associate Professor Ken Sikaris, head of chemical pathology with Dorevitch Pathology.

Highly respected nationally and internationally, Dr Sikaris specialises in prostate specific antigen (PSA), the protein produced by cells of the prostate gland which is elevated in cases of prostate cancer and can be detected with a blood test.

Among those looking forward to hearing Dr Sikaris speak in Wangaratta are members of the Wangaratta Prostate Cancer Support Group, who welcome any opportunity to raise awareness of Australia's most commonly-diagnosed cancer.

Support group member Bill Gerritsen said he had previously heard Dr Sikaris speak at an event in Corowa, and found he was an effective communicator of an important message.

"He spoke about PSA testing, which is one of the most important parts of a bloke's health," Mr Gerritsen said.

With an estimated 29,000 cases diagnosed in 2025, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, prostate cancer is estimated to account for 30 per cent of the cancers to be diagnosed in males for the year.

The AIHW says that if current prostate cancer incidence rates were to continue, there would be around 35,000 cases of prostate cancer diagnosed in 2035.

However, prostate cancer mortality rates began decreasing in the mid-1990s, following the introduction of PSA testing.

Mr Gerritsen said the Wangaratta support group encouraged partners to attend its monthly meetings, as prostate cancer impacted both partners, and there were great benefits in chatting with others facing similar situations.

"The support group assists with our mental health as well as our physical health, and we are able to talk about our experiences, including looking at different methods of treatment," he said.

"Ours is the only prostate cancer support group in the district - the closest one is in Corowa, and then Shepparton, so it serves a large number of people."

Fellow member Frank Smith said involvement in the group "makes you realise you're not alone."

Similarly, as well as reaching out to men, organisers of the 12 June breakfast are inviting local women to encourage their male partners to attend the event, to chat with others, and ensure they are aware of the risk prostate cancer could pose to their health.

"It's a chance to gain support and understanding of what it’s all about, and how important it is to have the test," Mr Gerritsen said.

The Cancer Council Victoria Wangaratta Volunteer Group Men's Breakfast will be held on Friday 12 June from 7.30am to 9.30am at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway.

Tickets are $35 (RSVP 6 June), and more information is available from Barb Thomas on 0419 889 804.

* The Wangaratta Prostate Cancer Support Group meets at the North Eastern Hotel in Spearing Street on the second Wednesday of each month (except January) from 7pm to 8pm.

Members and prospective members are welcome to come along earlier at 6pm for dinner prior to the meeting, and partners are most welcome.

For more information about the group, contact Bill on 0408 552 768, Neil on 0427 214 856, or Frank on 0448 313 506.