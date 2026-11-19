Wangaratta residents are being encouraged to get 'Above the Noise' in the busy lead-up to the festive season, by enjoying Project 365's next event, on the top level of the Co-Store carpark. To be held on Saturday 28 November from 6pm to 11pm, 'Above the Noise' will see the carpark transformed into a relaxed rooftop entertainment venue - complete with food, drinks, and the live music for which Project 365 has become renowned. The Wangaratta-based positive mental health initiative has made the price of admission affordable, at just $20 for adults and $10 for 11-17 year olds, with children aged under 10 admitted free. Patrons will be entertained by five live bands, including Sweet Buzz, Liam Blunt's Funky Rhythm Train, and other groups comprising Project 365 members and connections. Different sections of the rooftop space will be signposted with names like Courage Lane, Conversation Way, Community Place and Connection Avenue, to help patrons find each other and catch up throughout the night. Every ticket purchased will help Project 365 continue its work to create conversations, build connections and support positive mental health outcomes throughout the community. The group's founder, Pete Rourke, will be part of one of the bands taking the stage on rotation during the night, and he is eagerly awaiting the chance to entertain audiences from atop the rural city. "This event is a more stripped-back version of the bigger shows we've held - not the 19-piece band, but more of an MTV Unplugged vibe," he said. "It will be a bit more raw, and offers the chance to see the world from a different angle, with the stage having the city of Wangaratta as a backdrop. "Over five hours, people can enjoy music, food and beverages, and catch up with others; conversations don't have to be about mental health, but they could be. "This year has been a whirlwind for our community, so if we can bring as many people together as possible in a safe, positive environment, we should relish the chance to do that." Pete said Project 365 continued to look for ways to better facilitate assistance in the mental health space, but 'Above the Noise' was essentially about bringing the community together to build and strengthen connections. To purchase your tickets for 'Above the Noise, visit https://events.humanitix.com/above-the-noise