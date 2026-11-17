Q1: Why have you put yourself forward as a candidate, and what skills do you bring to the role to make you a good elected member? Tim McCurdy, Nationals First elected to Parliament in 2010, I have spent years travelling across the electorate, listening to local people and working to get results for our communities. I understand the challenges facing our farmers, small businesses, families and regional towns, and I know how important strong representation is. I have the experience, local knowledge and relationships to make sure Ovens Valley has a strong voice in government and at the decision-making table. Victoria needs a fresh start, and under a Wilson-led Liberal and Nationals government, I will be in a position to deliver real outcomes for our region. I want to build a stronger, safer and more prosperous future for Ovens Valley. Julian Fidge, Libertarian At this stage of my life, I can give Ovens Valley a stronger, practical voice. I bring a lifetime of service to public office. As a rural GP, I listen to people’s concerns, weigh evidence and make difficult decisions. Establishing and managing medical and farming businesses proves my experience in leadership, budgeting, regulation and delivering essential services. My background in pharmacy, medicine and information technology equips me to scrutinise complex issues and propose practical solutions. I am a veteran. My operational service, overseas humanitarian work, and ongoing service as a CFA volunteer firefighter prove my teamwork, resilience, and commitment to others. I bring judgement and compassion, with a focus on accountable government that respects individual freedom and serves its communities. Bronwyn Murphy, Victorian Socialists Working class people deserve an alternative to the racism and inequality offered by the major parties. Right now the rich are raking it in while the rest of us are left behind. I grew up in Wangaratta and attended public schools. I’m a casual worker, not a career politician, and I’m an activist. I have been involved in organising campaigns for welfare over warfare, for refugee rights, and against the growing far right. I think we need socialist activists in Parliament to stand up to the billionaires and fight for our communities. James Rouel, One Nation Victoria I grew up in Yarrawonga and came home four years ago because this is where I want to build my life. For the past five years, I’ve worked in rural food relief, helping families, pensioners, and full-time workers who still can’t make ends meet. That changes how you see things. I bring a business degree and experience managing budgets, coordinating volunteers and securing government funding for communities when our incumbent said it could not be done from opposition. I proved what you can achieve when you have conviction. I know I’ll have plenty to learn as an MP. What I already understand is that people need someone who listens, follows things through and keeps turning up. That’s the approach I’d bring to representing Ovens Valley. Steve Manning, Independent I'm standing because I believe in Ovens Valley, I believe in its people, and I believe we can do politics better. I've been an electrician for over 30 years, including 16 years running my own business. I've spent my working life solving problems, listening to people and finding practical solutions. Today, I'm a TAFE teacher helping train the next generation of local electricians. I've also been a footy coach, and mentoring young people to be the best they can be is something I'm passionate about. I believe these experiences have given me the skills to listen, bring people together and get things done. I want to bring that same practical, community-minded approach to representing Ovens Valley in Parliament. Carol Norton-Smith, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Jennifer Smith, Labor I’m running for Ovens because I can bring a fresh perspective on what matters to the community. My generation is starting to buy homes, start families, and invest in our future, and the future of our children is so important to me. Having funding allocated to schools, education and the improvement of our roads is non-negotiable for me. I bring to the table the ability to listen to people; I’ve spent a lot of time talking to various communities across Victoria and finding out what matters to them. I would love to do the same for the Ovens Valley and its local communities. Benjamin Gilbert, The Greens I’m standing because Ovens Valley deserves a member who listens, turns up and gets things done. Safe seats get taken for granted, and our towns have felt it. I’m a sculptor and director of Agency of Sculpture, a North East studio that designs, fabricates and installs large public artworks for councils, schools and communities across Australia and overseas. Running that business means managing budgets, employing local people, working with engineers, councils and residents, and delivering complex projects on time and to standard. I’m the father of two young boys, and I want them to grow up somewhere with good jobs, homes people can afford and a safe climate. I bring practical problem-solving, collaboration and a maker’s focus on results. Sue Litchfield, Animal Justice Party I’m putting myself forward because I’m passionate about standing up for animals and helping to create a kinder, fairer society. I care deeply about the Animal Justice Party’s values and want to turn that passion into meaningful action. I’d bring commitment, enthusiasm and a willingness to listen, learn and work hard for the community. I’m ready to speak up for animal protection, social justice and the environment, and to work constructively with others to make a difference. Q2: What principles would govern your representation as the state member for Ovens Valley? Tim McCurdy, Nationals My priority will always be putting the people of Ovens Valley first. That means better access to healthcare, safer communities, quality education and more opportunities for local families. I will continue fighting for improved regional healthcare, better access to essential services and a stronger health workforce so people can get the care they need closer to home. We will also focus on improving local infrastructure, supporting our farmers, protecting productive agricultural land and ensuring regional communities receive their fair share of government investment. Julian Fidge, Libertarian My representation of Ovens Valley would be governed by individual liberty, personal responsibility, property rights and respect for others. I would uphold the Libertarian pledge never to vote for higher taxes or reduced liberty, and demand transparent, accountable government. My experience as a rural GP, farmer, Army veteran and CFA volunteer firefighter would inform a practical approach: listening carefully, weighing evidence and serving people fairly. I would champion local decision-making, challenge unnecessary regulation and defend everyone’s freedom to live peacefully according to their own choices. Bronwyn Murphy, Victorian Socialists Politics should run for people, not for profit. While the richest people in our state are making record profits, the rest of us are struggling. This is not a given, and our government should do something about it. We also urgently need to push back against the anti-migrant racism that is dominating politics and dividing us. Billionaires are to blame for the cost of living crisis, not migrants. James Rouel, One Nation Victoria My first responsibility would be to the people of Ovens Valley, including those who didn’t vote for me. That means being available, listening properly and giving people an honest answer, even when it isn’t the answer they’d hoped for. I’d explain my decisions and be upfront about what I can and can’t deliver. A safe seat should never mean we’re taken for granted. I’d work with any government willing to deliver for our communities and keep pushing when it falls short. Steve Manning, Independent Respect, honesty, integrity, kindness and decency. These are values I believe should be at the heart of our politics. I will be available, accessible and accountable to the people of Ovens Valley. Listening to our communities, understanding their concerns and ensuring they have a genuine voice in decisions will guide how I represent them. As a community independent, my responsibility will be to the people who elect me, not a political party. I believe we can disagree without being disagreeable. We need to do politics better, and that starts with how we treat each other. Carol Norton-Smith, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Jennifer Smith, Labor The principle of healthcare and quality education being accessible to all - it should not be a negotiation on whether vulnerable people in the community can access important services within the health sector. Funding and care is so critical to both health services and schools in Ovens, and it is my objective to help access and reserve them for our community. Benjamin Gilbert, The Greens Listen first, and be present in every town, from Bright to Yarrawonga, not just at election time. Put residents ahead of big corporate donors and vested interests. Be honest about what I can and can’t deliver. Work with anyone, of any party, who wants a good outcome for our region. Base decisions on evidence and long-term thinking, so today’s choices still serve our kids in thirty years. And report back regularly, so people always know where I stand and why. Sue Litchfield, Animal Justice Party I’d represent Ovens Valley with compassion, honesty and accountability. I’d listen to people across the electorate, take their concerns seriously and be clear about how I make decisions. The Animal Justice Party’s principles would guide me: protecting animals, supporting social justice and caring for the environment. I’d work for practical, evidence-based solutions and collaborate respectfully, while speaking up when decisions cause unnecessary harm. Above all, I’d aim to represent the community fairly and leave Ovens Valley kinder, healthier and stronger for future generations.