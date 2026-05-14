With the fire season behind us, emergency services are urging landowners to register their burn-offs to avoid unnecessary callouts.

The quickest and easiest way to register your burn-off is by using the Fire Permits Victoria website at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au/notify.

CFA is also urging people to ensure they are picking appropriate conditions to conduct a burn-off to minimise the risk of burns escaping.

CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said with unusually warm weather this autumn people should take care.

“We have had some rainfall however people shouldn’t become complacent...burning off still needs to be done with care,” he said.

“We know burn-offs can flare up several days afterwards, so it’s important residents monitor wind conditions before and after burning off and notify their neighbours to be mindful of smoke.

“If you light a fire to burn off, you own it.

"Please don’t leave your burn-off unattended and always make sure it is fully extinguished properly with water.”

Triple Zero Victoria’s chief operations officer, Paul Santamaria, encourages the community to take the very simple step of planning ahead and registering their burn-off online, to avoid unnecessary calls.

“If you are planning to burn-off more than two hours from now, registering online will always be the fastest and simplest option,” he said.

If for any reason you are unable to plan ahead and need to start your burn-off immediately (within 2 hours), you can register by calling 1800 668 511 - however early planning, and online registration is preferred.

For more information about burning off safely, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/burnoff.

If burning off make sure you:

• Follow regulations or laws by CFA and local council.

• Notify neighbours if the burn will generate fire and smoke.

• Check the weather forecast for the day of the activity and a few days afterward.

• Postpone your activity if high fire risk conditions develop.

• Establish a gap in vegetation or fire break of no less than three metres cleared of all flammable material.

• Have enough people to monitor, contain and extinguish the burn safely and effectively.

• Never leave a burn-off unattended.