Entries are now open for the 12th Benalla National and International Short Film Festival, with filmmakers invited to submit works until 30 June.

Films must be no longer than 15 minutes and rated MA15+, with submissions accepted through filmfreeway.com/BenallaShorts.

Organisers have increased prize money across several categories this year.

Awards include Best Film $1500, Best Student Film $500, Best International Film $500, Best Documentary Film $500, The Kevin Perry Encouragement Award $250, Best Local Film within 150km of Benalla $250, and a People’s Choice award of $250.

The festival continues to build on strong participation, with 87 short films entered last year.

Judges said the standard made decisions difficult, while audiences were pleased with the final selections.

Benalla filmmaker Hayley Warnock claimed both the Local category and People’s Choice awards in 2025 for her film 'KOALA-FIED TO SURVIVE'.

She described the event as “an incredibly well organised film festival” that celebrates filmmakers and their work.

Judges Krista Vendy and Bruce Hunt Hughes will return for this year’s festival, to be held on Sunday, 8 November at the new Benalla Cinema in Mair Street.

Ms Vendy is known for her role as teacher Teresa “Tess” Bell on Neighbours and has appeared in Blue Heelers, Shock Jock, Nightmares and Dreamscapes, Leverage and Mental, as well as films including The Writer, Fat Pizza, Horseplay, The Incredible Hulk and Matching Jack.

Mr Hunt Hughes began his career on the London stage in A Streetcar Named Desire before moving to Australia.

His television credits include A Country Practice, Blue Heelers, Halifax FP, City Homicide and Hawke: The Kerry Packer War, and he has appeared in productions including the Netflix series The Portable Door and films such as Darkness Falls, The Visitors and Ghost Ride*.

The festival has long been supported by Benalla Rural City, local businesses and community groups.

Submissions can be made via filmfreeway.com/BenallaShorts.

For more information or terms and conditions, visit www.benallashorts.com

Organisers are also seeking financial or in-kind support, with interested parties encouraged to make contact through the festival website or email benallashorts@outlook.com.