The search is on for Victoria's next generation of rangers, with outdoor enthusiasts encouraged to apply for one of 62 new roles across the state, including 18 in the North East.

Parks Victoria is recruiting motivated, hands-on people to strengthen our frontline and keep parks accessible, safe and thriving.

For the lucky recruits, no two days will be the same.

Rangers tackle a diverse range of jobs, from community engagement and controlling weeds to keeping tracks, toilets and barbeques in great shape.

They help visitors of all ages and abilities enjoy more than four million hectares of public lands and waters, while safeguarding native landscapes, plants and animals.

Rangers work alongside Traditional Owners, communities, volunteers and partners to contribute meaningful outcomes for people and nature.

Their efforts boost local economies, strengthen communities and create unforgettable experiences for visitors every day.

Successful recruits will gain experience in everything from bushfire preparedness to cultural heritage protection. Each role offers ongoing development and the chance to work in the state's most loved places.

From the banks of the Murray to the beaches of Portland, and across the iconic mountain peaks of the Grampians and Gippsland, applications for roles across regional Victoria are now open until 8 March 2026.

There are also opportunities in Greater Melbourne, including at the much-loved Dandenong Ranges, among native grasslands in the Keilor Plains, and the Mornington Peninsula.

Parks Victoria is committed to getting back to basics and that starts with putting more boots on the ground.

Building on last year's ranger recruitment, this latest drive includes 6 designated Aboriginal positions and further strengthens Parks Victoria's frontline.

Parks Victoria Chief Executive Lee Miezis said rangers were essential workers for all of Victoria.

“Our rangers are so important to Victoria – whether it’s in one of our urban parks, a marine sanctuary, a campground or a wilderness area, everyone benefits from the work they do and the passion they bring to each day," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for people who feel drawn to the great outdoors to play an active role in keeping Victoria’s parks accessible, safe and thriving.

"New recruits will join established, purpose-led teams who work at the forefront of outdoor recreation and conservation.”

For details on becoming a ranger, visit https://www.parks.vic.gov.au/get-into-nature/careers