A major battery energy storage expansion at the Mokoan Solar Farm has been confirmed as part of a new renewable energy agreement with Amazon Australia.

The Mokoan project will add a 32 megawatt battery energy storage system (BESS), improving grid stability in the North East and helping store locally generated solar power for use during peak demand periods.

The battery forms part of Amazon Australia’s latest round of renewable energy investments, which include nine new power purchase agreements across Victoria and New South Wales, adding 430 megawatts (MW) of new carbon-free energy capacity to the National Electricity Market.

This brings the company's total investment in the country to 20 renewable energy projects, with a combined capacity of 990MW once fully operational, enough to power the equivalent of more than half a million Australian households annually.

Amazon Web Services head of infrastructure and energy policy for Australia and New Zealand, Matt O’Rourke, said they are proud to be helping accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

“As we expand our cloud and AI infrastructure, we’re powering it not only with carbon-free energy, but also battery storage that strengthens grid reliability and proves data centres can run confidently on an increasingly renewables-based system," he said.

“These long-term, storage-backed PPAs enable new projects to proceed and help to stabilise electricity costs.

"These projects help accelerate Australia’s clean energy transition and are part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge goal to reach net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040.

"This latest investment complements Amazon’s previously announced AU$20 billion investment alongside Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister, to expand data centre infrastructure in Australia by 2029, strengthening Australia’s cloud and AI capabilities.

"This landmark investment in expanding data centres in Sydney and Melbourne is supporting the increasing demand for cloud computing and AI, and enabling organisations of all sizes to accelerate AI adoption, innovate, and modernise their operations.

"Amazon’s investments in carbon-free energy are part of our Climate Pledge goal to reach net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040.

"Amazon Web Services (AWS) is also advancing water sustainability initiatives as part of its goal to be water positive by 2030, including treated wastewater solutions for data centre cooling."

The newly signed portfolio includes one wind farm, three utility-scale solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) hybrid projects, four distributed solar-BESS hybrids, and a new battery installation at the previously announced Mokoan Solar Farm, strengthening grid reliability while expanding the supply of clean energy.

Sites incorporate agricultural co-use, such as livestock grazing between panels, demonstrating that renewable energy infrastructure can coexist with farming and support regional economies.

Eight of the nine deals also incorporate battery storage, representing Amazon’s first solar-battery hybrid projects in Australia, and a first for this type of project for the company outside of the United States.

Amazon’s investment in BESS comes at a pivotal moment in Australia’s energy transition, as both governments and industry are scaling storage solutions to stabilise the grid, balance renewable energy supply and demand in real time, and strengthen reliability across the National Electricity Market, adding brand-new sources of carbon-free energy to the power grid that everyone uses—the same grid that powers homes, hospitals, and schools.