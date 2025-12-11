As Victorians start ticking off their Christmas shopping lists, fire and safety authorities are urging everyone to think safety first when buying lithium-ion battery products, such as e-bikes, e-scooters, toys and portable devices.

The reminder comes as fire agencies across Victoria continue to respond to a growing number of fires linked to lithium-ion batteries, with incidents occurring roughly once a week across the state.

Recent callouts, including a blaze in a Narre Warren North family bedroom sparked by a charging e-scooter and an e-bike found smoking in a Hastings backyard, have highlighted how quickly these incidents can escalate.

As the state’s energy safety regulator, Energy Safe Victoria warns it is crucial for people to choose reputable products that meet Australian safety standards, rather than cheap online items that could pose serious fire risks.

“We know tech and battery-powered devices are popular Christmas gifts, but unsafe or poor quality products can be extremely dangerous,” Energy Safe CEO Leanne Hughson said.

“It only takes one faulty or damaged lithium-ion battery to cause a devastating fire.

"So, before you buy, make sure you’re choosing quality products from reputable suppliers.”

Lithium-ion batteries are found in an increasing range of household devices, but when incorrectly or over-charged, damaged or exposed to heat, they can go into ‘thermal runaway’ - a reaction that causes fires that are fast-spreading, toxic and difficult to extinguish.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) and the Country Fire Authority (CFA) have joined Energy Safe in reminding the community to use and charge these devices safely.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said Victorians should avoid charging batteries overnight or while unattended and to only use the charger supplied with the device.

“We are really urging Victorians to keep an eye on their e-bikes and e-scooters this summer, and to check their batteries and chargers regularly for signs of damage,” he said.

“The incident in Hastings last month shows how quickly these batteries can fail, and by choosing to keep his e-bike outside and in sight, the resident prevented more serious damage.”

FRV Deputy Commissioner Josh Fischer said that by paying close attention to where devices are charged and the condition of batteries, Victorians can help reduce the number of incidents firefighters are responding to.

“Lithium-ion batteries should never be charged in sleeping or living areas or on flammable surfaces, and households should stop using the battery immediately if you notice strong odours, a change in colour or shape, extreme heat or unusual sounds such as popping or hissing," he said.

As the festive season approaches, it’s an ideal time to remind the community to shop smart and charge carefully, highlighting the lessons from Energy Safe’s 'Before You Know It' campaign about the risks of unsafe battery use.

In event of fire, call Triple Zero (000) and evacuate immediately.

For more information on lithium-ion battery safety, visit www.energysafe.vic.gov.au/before-you-know-it, www.cfa.vic.gov.au/batterysafety or www.frv.vic.gov.au/battery-safety.