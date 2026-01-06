The Wangaratta district is bracing for it's hottest heatwave in more than four years, as temperatures are expected to climb to mid-forties later in the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued an extreme heatwave warning for the North East ahead of multiple 40-degree forecasts.

The heatwave is expected to peak on Friday, with soaring temperatures forecast throughout the remainder of the week.

According to the BoM, Wednesday could hit a maximum of 42 degrees, Thursday a high of 44 degrees and Friday a high of 45 degrees - with overnight minimum temperatures increasing to low twenties by Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to drop off as the weekend comes around with a high of 35 forecast for Saturday and 33 for Sunday.

The prolonged period of heat is forecast over much of Victoria this week, with severe heatwave conditions forecast to ease over the weekend.

The Rural City of Wangaratta closely monitors advice from the BoM, the Department of Health, and VicEmergency to decide whether to extend opening hours at Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre and offer free pool entry for the next day, advice is typically received late afternoon, with community updates made by early evening, so keep an eye out on council's website and social media channels for updates.

Wangaratta also offers several places to cool off, including the Mitchell Avenue Splash Park, the Wangaratta Library, and the Wangaratta Co-Store.

Council advise everyone to stay cool by using air conditioning or fans, drinking plenty of water, and checking in on family, friends, and neighbours.

Severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.

Seek a place to keep cool, such as your home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.

Close your windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of your home.

If available, use fans or air-conditioners to keep cool.

For further safety information before, during and after heatwaves, visit https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/survive-heat.

Looking back at history

Retired CSIRO climatologist and Wangaratta Chronicle weather columnist, Peter Nelson, said the northern districts of Victoria have had a warmer and notably dry year.

“In 2009 Northern Victoria had a warmer and dry year,” he said.

“In December 2009, 40 degrees was recorded during the third week of December and near 43 degrees recorded during the second week of January 2020 which to date has certainly happened this summer, with dry conditions continuing until heavy rain arrives by early February.

“In January 1946 Rutherglen had four successive days of just over 40 degrees during the second week and then 41 degrees on 31 January and 42 degrees on 7 February 1946.

“From the records a monsoonal low crossed Victoria during the third week of January 1946 and a month later a tropical low brought flood rains to South Australia and right across to Tasmania.

“More heavy rain and thunderstorms near the end of February 1946 and then floods in Western Victoria the third week of March 1946.

“I do not expect that the dramatic rain events of 1946 will occur during the early part of 2026, more likely to see significant rainfalls with thunderstorms just after mid-January and during third week of February.

“The BOM's forecast of 45 degrees later this week looks a bit too high.”