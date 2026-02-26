Carp will be the hot topic at the Wangaratta and District Sportfishing Club's next meeting on Monday, 2 March.

Members of the community are being invited to attend the meeting, from 6.30pm at the log cabin in Chisholm Street, to hear a special presentation by Anthony Forster from the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) on the topic of carp control.

Club secretary Andrew Beard said Mr Forster is leading VFA’s push for more action on carp.

"His presentation will cover the outcomes of the VFA’s Carpe Diem initiative, recreational fisher feedback on carp, why action on carp is so desperately needed, the role of federal and state governments and how we can bring those users who value our rivers together to find a way forward," he said.

"We are asking that carp deserve the same recognition as other invasive species which have received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal and state funding through integrated invasive pest control programs.

"This session is an excellent opportunity to learn more about current management strategies and to connect with fellow anglers across our region."

Mr Beard said club members have concerns regarding the impact of invasive species, specifically carp, on local waterways.

"These pests are increasingly inhabiting the majority of the areas where our club members fish," he said.

"By competing with and overtaking these environments, they are significantly affecting the sustainability of native fish and the specific species we target."