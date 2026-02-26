The Wangaratta community are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and come together for a Clean Up Australia Day event on Sunday, 1 March, with volunteers set to focus on tidying the Ovens River Precinct and northern stretch of the Rail Trail.

The community clean-up, hosted by the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta, will kick off at 9am at Apex Park on Clements Street.

The event is open to everyone, families, kids, individuals, social groups and even four legged friends.

Organiser Nick Creek said people are welcome to simply “turn up on the day,” although registering through the Clean Up Australia website or via the Rotary Club’s Facebook page would help with planning.

“Registration does of course help, mostly because we’re hosting a barbecue for participants afterwards,” Nick said.

“We don’t have any idea of numbers, it’s been a few years since the club last ran a Clean Up Australia Day event, so it really helps us prepare.”

Although the event centres on cleaning up local bushland and trails, Nick said the real purpose runs deeper.

“Yes, it's cleaning up, but it’s probably more focused on people getting together, working as a community, seeing each other and connecting,” he said.

“It’s about creating that space for people to come and join in.”

The family friendly nature of the day also presents a chance for young people to understand their impact on the environment.

Nick said it's a good opportunity for kids to learn how to look after the local environment.

“Kids get to see what happens when we don’t put rubbish in the bin, it creates that awareness,” he said.

Don't forget to bring the essentials - some gloves, a hat, sunscreen, and a water bottle.

Bags will be provided and participants will need to sign in via QR code on the day to be covered by insurance.

Nick said while Rotary is facilitating the event, the day belongs to the whole community.

“It’s not just Rotary members doing it, we really want everyone to participate,” he said.

“Rotary is very proactive and we like to see people get involved, this is absolutely for the whole community.”

Register via the Clean Up Australia website or the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta Facebook page.