The Victorian government has announced $8.5 million for local councils to clean-up illegal waste dumping, however, the Rural City of Wangaratta doesn't meet the criteria to access the rebate.

Marcus Goonan, council's director of community and infrastructure, said illegal rubbish dumping is an issue in the city, though not widespread.

"Most of the waste we encounter is household or camping waste rather than industrial refuse," he explained.

"Addressing this issue has cost the council about $20–$30k in the past financial year."

"The Rural City of Wangaratta welcomes the state government's commitment to supporting local governments in combating illegal dumping.

"However, the funding conditions mean the Rural City of Wangaratta will not benefit directly.

"The required amount per site is too large for our needs, and since our dumping issues are primarily related to household waste, we're excluded from this particular funding."

For eligible councils the program will cover up to 50 per cent of the clean-up costs in situations where all avenues to trace the perpetrator and recover costs have been exhausted or are not feasible.

This rebate program will be facilitated by DEECA and is part of the Government’s $21.5 million crackdown on illegal dumping.

To catch more people flouting the law and hold them to account, $13 million will help the Illegal Dumping Taskforce ramp up surveillance, enforcement and clean-up efforts across Victoria.

The taskforce will be led by the EPA, who will work with Conservation Regulator and undertake enforcement activities using expanded intelligence and monitoring to detect and respond to waste crimes in key locations.

All Victorians have a part to play in preventing waste dumping and to report illegal dumping contact the EPA on 1300 372 842.