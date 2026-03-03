The Rural City of Wangaratta was welcomed a wet start to autumn, with just over two inches of rainfall recorded over three days.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s (BOM) weather station at Wangaratta Airport recorded 54.4mm from 9am Sunday, 1 March to 9am Tuesday.

From 9am Monday to 9am Tuesday, the Bom recorded 39.8mm, the most significant rainfall the city has seen in a single day since 21 March last year, when the BOM recorded 47.8mm.

Following an incredibly dry summer, with the rural city only seeing 79.4mm across the three months, recent rainfall has been welcomed by local farmers, gardeners and growers.

According to Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) Lake Buffalo is sitting at 82.79 per cent of capacity at 19459ML, slightly below the level for the same time last year at 84.44 per cent.

Lake William Hovell has also dropped, with GMW recording it at 74.02 per cent of capacity at 10133ML, also below the 79.38 per cent this time last year.

It’s looking a little warmer and drier for the rest of the week with showers expected to ease on Wednesday, giving way to sunny skies and 30 degree days.