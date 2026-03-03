Victorians can collect free firewood for personal use from designated state forest firewood collection areas across the Hume region, but collectors have been urged to use their chainsaws carefully due to fire risk.

The autumn firewood season opened on March 1 and ends on 30 June, but collectors are reminded individual collection areas may close earlier if there is no more firewood available.

Forest Fire Management Victoria’s website has maps showing available collection areas and these are updated throughout the season as collection areas open or close due to availability or access.

An interactive map includes details about vehicle access, while pdf maps include safety and other practical information.

Forest Fire Management Victoria director forest and fire operations Hume region, Aaron Kennedy, urged collectors to be aware of the fire risk created by chainsaws.

“We understand collectors will use chainsaws but we urge them to do responsibly," he said.

"One spark from your chainsaw can start a fire, putting yourself and others at risk.

“It is also essential that you bring additional items such as water or a means to extinguish a fire quickly.”

Mr Kennedy said this included not using the chainsaw on a Total Fire Ban Day and making sure the chainsaw had an effective exhaust and spark arrester.

“Check weather conditions before you go and make sure you understand forest conditions before you start collecting firewood," he said.

Mr Kennedy encouraged collectors to wear protective gear and to only use equipment they’re trained in, including chainsaws.

“Be aware of the environment around you for the safety of yourself and others,” he said.

“Trees can fall or drop limbs without warning.”

Mr Kennedy said firewood collection areas in fire-affected areas would be opened progressively as crews worked to clear tree hazards.

He urged people to check road closures before travelling to collection areas, and only to drive on formed roads.

”Within designated collection areas, collectors can collect and cut wood that is on the ground due to natural fall or forest and fire management works," he said.

"Heavy penalties apply to anyone who cuts down a tree, living or dead."

Mr Kennedy said people could only collect a limit of two cubic metres per person per day and a maximum of 16 cubic metres per household per financial year.

Authorised officers patrol state forests and can issue fines of more than $814 to those caught breaking the firewood collection rules.

Authorised officers can also seize chainsaws, trailers, vehicles, and equipment that’s used in the commission of offending.

Information and updates, including maps of collection areas, are available on www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood.

Community members can find out more about collecting firewood by calling 136 186.

Suspected illegal firewood collection can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.