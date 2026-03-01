The Rural City of Wangaratta invites the community to get involved in its annual March into Sustainability initiative.

This year’s program offers eight free and low-cost events delivered in partnership with local community groups and organisations.

The 2026 program offers a mix of activities focused on gardening, soil health, food security, biodiversity, waste reduction, and waterway protection, along with child-friendly events and hands-on learning opportunities.

From workshops and a food festival to film screenings and a fishing competition, the series is designed to raise awareness of key environmental and sustainability challenges in a fun, inclusive and practical way, while encouraging people to connect with nature and each other.

A program highlight is River Guardians Day on Friday, 27 March, giving the community an opportunity to discover how to protect waterways and wildlife through platypus conservation education, alongside the return of the popular Carp Fishing Competition, featuring local fishing expert Robbie Alexander, and a range of prizes.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said the program reflects what the community has told council matters most.

"Our 2025 Community Engagement Report shows that caring for nature and the environment is a clear priority for our community, with almost 40 per cent of respondents identifying environmental and sustainability issues as the most important issues for the future.

"March into Sustainability is about making sustainability practical and enjoyable, whether it’s learning how to save water in your garden, starting a veggie patch, joining a clean-up, or bringing the kids along to a soil workshop, there’s something for everyone.”

The program kicks off with Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, 1 March in Apex Park from 8.30am to 11am, with a free sausage sizzle for all registered participants, supported by the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta.

There will also be a Future Council movie screening on Friday, 13 March at Oxley Hall from 6pm, a Water Smart Gardening Seminar on Saturday, 14 March from 10.30am to 12pm in Wangaratta Library, and the Autumn Harvest Festival on Saturday, 21 March from 10.30 am to 12.30pm at the Upper King Valley Community Hall in Whitfield.

The River Guardians Day – Platypus Conservation and Carp Fishing Competition will be held on Friday, 27 March in Apex Park from 4pm to 7pm, a veggie patch planning workshop will be held on Saturday, 28 March from 10am to 12pm in the Wangaratta Community Garden, and a Marvellous Mud Seed Bomb workshop for kids will be held on Saturday, 28 March from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Wangaratta Community Garden.

The community is also encouraged to switch off lights and appliances for Earth Hour on Saturday, 28 March from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, joining the world's biggest movement to protect the planet.

View the full March into Sustainability 2026 program at wangaratta.vic.gov.au/MarchIntoSustainability.