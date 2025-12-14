Victorians turning their attention to garden maintenance delayed by a wet spring are being reminded to prioritise safety and check trees are well clear of any electricity lines connecting to their homes.

The warning comes as the state’s energy safety regulator revealed dozens of avoidable pruning-related power incidents in 2024 and 2025.

Energy Safe Victoria is urging caution as households tackle overgrown gardens after recording more than 40 safety incidents involving vegetation and service lines to houses in the last two years, many of which could have been prevented with proper checks and planning.

The recent rainfall has also encouraged fast growth, meaning branches that were a safe distance from wires in winter may now be edging dangerously close.

Even a small branch touching a live wire can cause a fire, power outage or serious injury, and these risks only increase as Victoria moves into the summer bushfire season.

Energy Safe CEO Leanne Hughson said looking up and considering safety should be part of every garden project, especially with significant spring growth and warmer weather ahead.

“Spring’s wet weather has meant many people are only just getting back into their gardens, but it also means vegetation has had months to grow unchecked,” she said.

“Before you prune, take a moment to check that vegetation is clear of power and service lines, and think ahead before planting anything new so it doesn’t grow into a hazard later on – particularly as we head into the fire season.”

Households should prioritise safety by:

• checking that existing trees and branches on their property are a safe distance from powerlines and the home service line, especially after recent spring growth.

• only planting low-growing species where powerlines are overhead.

• watching out for the home service line and staying well clear of powerlines when trimming trees. Consider engaging a qualified professional to prune or remove trees near the service line.

• contacting their local electricity distributor if they’re unsure or need advice on safe clearance distances before undertaking garden work.

“We want people to enjoy refreshing their gardens, but to also stay safe while doing it,” Ms Hughson said.

“If a tree is too close to an electrical line, don’t take the risk – get a professional.

"A simple check now can prevent injuries, fires and power disruptions as the weather heats up.”

Home gardeners should know and follow advice about the No Go Zone when working near powerlines.

Only a trained and authorised person can carry out pruning work within specific limits of vegetation and powerlines under the Electricity Safety (General) Regulations 2019.

Visit the Energy Safe website for more information about managing trees near powerlines, including clearance distances and guidance for planting safely.