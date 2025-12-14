Staff from ENGIE Renewables and Batteries were recently involved in painting bird next boxes and making bee hotels to use on Goorambat Solar Farm.

These items will complement the almost 30,000 mostly native trees ENGIE have planted on the site for screening and revegetation purposes.

Almost 450 nesting boxes have been installed in and around the solar farm area to provide a habitat for local birds.

Laura Caspari, managing director of renewables and batteries at ENGIE, said this offsite event encouraged team-building, and that the habitats themselves are intended to improve local wildlife.

“ENGIE is committed to having a net-positive impact on the local environment, as well as reducing emissions more broadly through the generation of renewable solar energy," Ms Caspari said.

“We are now in discussions with the company who ran the team building workshop and can hopefully help us track the use of the nesting boxes on our Goorambat East Solar Farm site.

“It’s important that we continue to study what impact our activities have on the environment and confirm that the nesting boxes are being used and improving local habitat."

ENGIE also provided an update on construction of the Goorambat East Solar Farm, which is expected to fully energise by mid-2026 with a generating capacity of up to 250 megawatts (MW).

This is enough to power up to 105,000 average Victorian homes.

“Construction of the solar farm was completed in October, ahead of schedule thanks to the hard work of our contractors Bouygues Australia and Equans Solar and Storage," Ms Caspari said.

“Commissioning is underway, which is the testing process required to see that all the different electrical components in the solar farm work correctly and reliably."