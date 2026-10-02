Social media
Home page>News>Environment>Dry spell for rural city...
Environment

Dry spell for rural city broken, flood watch warnings issued

<p>FILLING UP: Nearly 20mm of rain had fallen in Wangaratta since Thursday night as of 2pm Friday, with more expected. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>FILLING UP: Nearly 20mm of rain had fallen in Wangaratta since Thursday night as of 2pm Friday, with more expected. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

FILLING UP: Nearly 20mm of rain had fallen in Wangaratta since Thursday night as of 2pm Friday, with more expected. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Up to 2pm on Friday, 19mm of rain had fallen in Wangaratta since Thursday night
Bailey Zimmermann
October 2, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary

Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary
Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary
News

Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision

Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision
Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision
News

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
News

Man allegedly caught with $15k of MDMA on train

Man allegedly caught with $15k of MDMA on train
Man allegedly caught with $15k of MDMA on train