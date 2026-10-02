Dry spell for rural city broken, flood watch warnings issued

Wangaratta received its first downpour of rain in nearly four weeks as 19mm fell Thursday night into Friday according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s rain gauge. It’s the most rain recorded in Wangaratta since 5 September and follows a dry month with only 32.4mm of rain falling in 30 days. There had been no rain recorded within the rural city since 0.2mm fell on 14 September. Coming with Friday morning’s downpour was a power outage in the Wangandary area, where 319 properties were left without power according to the AusNet power outage tracker. Residents reported lost power about 8am and by 1pm power had been restored. The Ovens and King River catchments were placed on minor to moderate flood watch for the weekend. Across the rural city as of 2pm Friday, Milawa recorded 9.4mm since Thursday night, King Valley 21.6mm, Whorouly 16.8mm, Everton Upper 0.2mm and 19.6mm at Myrtleford. It was predicted as much as 45mm could fall in Wangaratta by the end of Friday. More rain was expected to fall on Saturday with the Bureau predicting a 95 per cent chance of four to 25mm before easing throughout the rest of the week.