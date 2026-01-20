Water usage across most towns in the North East region remained steady in 2025 compared to the previous year, but in many areas, consumption continues to sit above the five-year average.

The 2025 to 2024 comparisons in water usage per town include Wangaratta +253ML, Moyhu -6ML, Whitfield +1ML, Beechworth -22ML, Yackandandah +10ML, Wahgunyah +56ML, Myrtleford +23ML, Bright -9ML, and Harrietville -5ML.

John Day, general manager environment, systems and operations, said year-to-year changes in water use are largely driven by climate conditions such as temperature and rainfall, with customer behaviour reflecting these patterns.

He said last year was relatively dry overall, similar to 2024, and likely contributed to higher usage across the year.

"Population growth is another key factor influencing demand in all areas of our region which also increases usage," he said.

"Tourism plays a role in some areas and is particularly evident in Bright.

"Water consumption in Bright remained well above the five-year average, however, 2025 usage was slightly lower than in 2024."

Mr Day reminds customers that compulsory Permanent Water Saving Rules are in place across Victoria.

He said they encourage a common-sense approach to the outdoor use of drinking water, such as using trigger nozzles on hoses, only watering your garden between 6pm and 10am, and sweeping driveways instead of hosing them.

"Small water-saving actions at home add up across the region and can make a significant difference - every drop counts," he said.

For more water-saving tips, visit North East Water’s dedicated conservation website: www.waterwise.tips.

Treated Water Volume Delivered (megalitres)

Town 2024 2025 5-year average

Wangaratta (incl. Glenrowan) 3084 ML 3337 ML 3172 ML

Oxley 63 ML 69 ML 65 ML

Moyhu 43 ML 37 ML 35 ML

Whitfield 21 ML 22 ML 21 ML

Beechworth 612 ML 590 ML 592 ML

Yackandandah 136 ML 146 ML 133 ML

Wahgunyah (incl. Rutherglen) 721 ML 777 ML 689 ML

Myrtleford 545 ML 568 ML 535 ML

Bright 1022 ML 1013 ML 922 ML

Harrietville 60 ML 55 ML 61 ML