The North East Catchment Management Authority (CMA) has commenced important works to remove invasive Black Willow (Salix nigra) and other woody weeds along the Ovens River and Three Mile Creek in Wangaratta.

This initiative forms part of the Platy Patch Project, which aims to rejuvenate urban waterways and create healthier habitats for the iconic platypus.

This work forms part of the landmark $24 million ‘Platy Patch Project’, a four-year, state-wide initiative receiving significant co-funding from the Australian government, the Victorian government and Melbourne Water.

The initiative is restoring waterways and creating better conditions for native species, especially the iconic platypus.

Black Willow (Salix nigra) is a non-native tree that poses a serious threat to river ecosystems.

It alters natural flow patterns, reduces habitat diversity and impacts water quality.

Black Willow is a fast-spreading, non-native species that forms dense stands along riverbanks, disrupting natural water flow, degrading habitat, and reducing biodiversity.

By removing these invasive plants, the project will improve waterway health and restore natural flow, enhance habitat for platypus and other native species and support long-term ecological resilience in the region.

North East CMA acting manager healthy waterways Lisa Farnsworth said this large-scale Black Willow control program is the first of many on-ground actions through the Platy Patch Project to improve the health of local urban waterways.

"Removing invasive plants like Black Willow is a critical step in ensuring better habitat for our iconic local platypus, along with other native species such as rakali," she said.

The Platy Patch Project is a collaborative effort supported by local partners and community groups including the Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Group, Traditional Owners and the Rural City of Wangaratta.

Restoring these waterways will not only benefit wildlife but also enhance environmental quality for residents and visitors who value these natural spaces.

The project is jointly funded by the Australian Government’s Natural Heritage Trust under the Urban Rivers and Catchments Program, the Victorian Government, and Melbourne Water, under the guidance of the Arthur Rylah Institute, with the support of One Tree Planted, City of Ballarat, Coliban Water, Zoos Victoria, and other catchment management authorities.