North East Water (NEW) is reminding the community that Permanent Water-Saving Rules apply across Victoria to help protect our precious water resources and reduce the risk of future restrictions.

NEW general manager environment, systems and operations, John Day, said many people may have forgotten these rules were introduced in 2011 following the millennium drought.

“As we head into the warmer weeks of summer, it’s important to remember these rules aren’t just recommendations – they’re the law,” Mr Day said.

“They include simple actions like using trigger nozzles on hoses, following time limits for garden watering systems, and sweeping driveways instead of hosing them.”

Mr Day said the rules are designed to promote sustainable water use and manage demand across the state.

“With increasing pressure on water supplies and the likelihood of another dry summer, now is the time to return to strong water-saving habits.

“While there’s no forecast for restrictions in our region yet, these measures help avoid or delay that possibility.”

The rules include:

• Always use a leak-free hose with a trigger nozzle. This helps control water flow, prevents waste when you’re not actively hosing.

• Only use watering systems between 6pm and 10am. This includes automatic sprinklers, drip systems and soaker hoses. It helps reduce evaporation and keeps gardens healthy while conserving water.

• Never hose concrete, paths or driveways – use a broom instead. Using the hose for this purpose is banned unless it’s for an emergency, an accident, or once-a-season stain removal.

Mr Day added that everyday habits inside the home also make a big difference, such as running washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads, turning off the tap while brushing teeth, using the toilet half flush, and taking shorter showers.

For more information on Permanent Water-Saving Rules, visit www.newater.com.au/pwsr.