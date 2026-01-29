Wangaratta and the North East continues to sweat through Victoria's worst heatwave in 17 years, with local health officials urging the community to not let their guards down despite much-needed relief becoming in sight on Sunday.

According to the latest Bureau of Meteorology heat warning on Thursday afternoon, severe to extreme heatwave conditions were expected to persist over the weekend before easing by Sunday as a milder southwesterly flow extends across the state.

Friday was expected to mark the sixth consecutive day of 40-plus degrees for Wangaratta to make nine in total for the month.

Wednesday’s 45-degree scorcher was the hottest of the month and was followed by Thursday morning’s minimum of 23 degrees.

Many community members took the chance to cool down at the Mitchell Avenue Splash Park, opening at 9am.

Another 40-degree day was forecast for Saturday before finally easing off on Sunday, with possible early showers, a storm and a maximum of 29 degrees forecast.

The Bureau’s advice remained the same, advising people to seek cool places.

Northeast Health Wangaratta has experienced high, but manageable demand within their emergency department over the long weekend despite the combination of holiday travel and ongoing heatwave conditions.

Chief operating officer and chief nurse and midwife officer Rebecca Weir thanked the community for taking sensible precautions during the extreme heat.

“While hot weather and long weekends can place extra pressure on health services, our presentation numbers were not as high as they could have been,” she said.

“That suggests many people in our community took the heat seriously by planning ahead, staying cool and hydrated, and looking out for one another.”

Ms Weir said she reminded residents to continue taking care as hot conditions persist.

“We encourage everyone to keep following heatwave advice, including checking in on older people and others who may be more vulnerable in our community,” she said.

“If you’re feeling unwell, Victorian Virtual Emergency Department is available for urgent care, and Nurse-on-Call on 1300 606 024 is another option.

“Using these services when appropriate helps keep our emergency department available for people who need emergency care during busy periods.

“As always, in an emergency, call Triple Zero.”

Total fire bans were declared from Sunday to Wednesday, with the weekend expected to present a high fire danger risk for the North East.

Free swimming remains available at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre during opening hours on days of heat health alerts.