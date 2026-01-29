While water storages in the North East such as Dartmouth (72pc), Lake Hume (32pc) and Lake Eildon (51pc) continue to drop, the major water resources for the Rural City of Wangaratta - Lake Buffalo at just under 98pc and Lake William Hovell (92pc) - are looking solid for this time of year.

Inflows to both Goulburn-Murray Water storages in the Buffalo and King valleys were below average last month for this time of year, but assessment undertaken by GMW indicated that restrictions were unlikely to be required this season.

GMW will review the resource conditions on a monthly basis and provide updated advice should conditions change

As the extreme heat continues over the coming days, North East Water (NEW) is encouraging everyone to stay cool - and use water wisely.

NEW said the sharp increase in water use caused by heatwaves puts extra pressure on its treatment plants and can make it harder to keep up with demand, especially in smaller towns.

The spike was significant on Tuesday this, with daily water usage up in Beechworth (4.4 million litres, usually 2.5ML), Myrtleford (3.2ML, usually 2.5ML), Rutherglen–Wahgunyah (6.3ML, usually 4.4ML), Yarrawonga (13.3ML, highest usage on record, usually 10ML), and Bright (4.6ML, usually 3.6ML).

Meantime, Wangaratta used 22ML on Wednesday and 17ML on Tuesday this week compared to the typical summer usage of 15ML per day.

A few simple choices can help protect the community's water supplies:

- keep showers short and refreshing;

- water gardens only early in the morning or later in the evening to reduce evaporation;

- avoid unnecessary outdoor water use, like washing cars;

- follow the Permanent Water Saving Rules on the NEW website;

- if you spot a leak or burst water main, please report it anytime on 1300 361 644.