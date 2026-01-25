The warm to hot and very dry conditions have continued up to the fourth week of January in Northern Victoria and the Riverina.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms brought falls of 46mms to Falls Creek last week.

An unusual event was heavy to flooding rainfalls in the Otway region on 15 January, with Mt Cowley near Lorne recording 183mms - the wettest summer day since February 1954 when 301mms fell at Aireys Inlet on 16 February and 210mms at Lorne on the same day.

The rains which drenched the north west of Queensland just after mid December continued to well into January.

Julia Creek recorded 551.4mms during December - the wettest ever December in 113 years.

It also took the total rainfall in 2025 to 1129mms, which was Julia Creek's wettest year on record.

The previous wettest year was 1083.9mms in 1974.

Nearby at Cloncurry 476mms fell in December - its wettest December since 1903.

The total rainfall at Cloncurry from early December up to 21 January had reached 588mms - the wettest since 898mms in 1974.

Major floods have occurred at these two towns - the fourth time since February 2019.

Last week a deep low pressure of 990mbs formed in the Coral Sea very close to Norfolk Island where 195mms fell to Wednesday morning, 21t January.

This was the wettest January day since 253.7mms fell on 13 January, 1959.

The month's total has reached 292mms, which is the wettest for January also since 339.8mms in 1959.

The records do show we had a long spell of very hot days from mid January 1959 to early February 1959 in Victoria.

Not much rainfall apart from some moderate rainfalls at some western districts the last week of January and some useful rainfalls the second week of February 1959.