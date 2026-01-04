Authorities are urging visitors to enjoy Winton Wetlands Reserve responsibly this summer, but stay alert to fire safety rules.

Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) oversees fire management on public land, including Winton Wetlands Reserve.

FFMVic Hume deputy chief fire officer Aaron Kennedy said the agency works closely with local stakeholders to keep the area safe.

“Forest Fire Management Victoria is responsible for fire management on public land, which includes Winton Wetlands Reserve,” he said.

“FFMVic works closely with field staff at Winton Wetlands Reserve, CFA and other stakeholders to undertake fire management activities to protect life, property and the environment.”

Key fire prevention measures include mowing, slashing, maintaining roads and tracks, and ensuring firefighting infrastructure is ready.

Patrols are also increased on days of heightened fire danger.

Visitors should note that Winton Wetlands Reserve is closed on days of Total Fire Ban and on Extreme or Code Red Fire Danger Rating days, except for the immediate area around the Mokoan Café and Hub.

“Campfires are prohibited within the reserve during summer,” Mr Kennedy said.

The wetlands, spanning more than 8750 hectares, is a unique ecological restoration project and home to diverse wildlife.

Summer is a great time to explore its walking and cycling trails, but safety must come first.

Authorities recommend checking fire danger ratings before visiting, carrying plenty of water and sticking to designated tracks.

For more information on Winton Wetlands and fire safety updates, visit https://wintonwetlands.org.au or follow VicEmergency alerts.