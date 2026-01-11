Saturday bought welcomed relief to Wangaratta and district residents, who sweltered through our hottest three-day heatwave in more than four years.

Overcast conditions and cool winds which kept the temperature in the low 20s were in stark contrast to the extreme weather which saw maximum temperatures reach 41.9 degrees on Wednesday, a scorching 44.3 degrees on Thursday, and 43 degrees on Friday.

Free pool entry and access to air conditioned spaces during the heatwave saw increased visitation at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre and the Wangaratta Library as residents and visitors searched for ways to beat the heat.

Local swimming spots and the Mitchell Avenue Splash Park were busy throughout the peak of the heatwave, while ice cream shops saw a steady stream of customers looking for a quick way to escape the rising temperatures.

Other air conditioned venues, including the Wangaratta Co Store, also experienced increased foot traffic as people searched for respite from the heat.

Authorities continue to remind residents to take precautions during extreme heat, including staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activity during peak temperatures and checking in on vulnerable community members.