Wangaratta West Combined Probus

The new president for 2026/27 is Lendsay Maiden, who was welcomed to this role by outgoing president Greg Porter and acclamation.

Other incoming committee members are Pauline McAliece (secretary), Helen Baker (treasurer/activities), Dan O’Flaherty and Lola Clark (vice presidents), Greg Porter (membership officer), and Margaret Parfett (assistant activities).

A minute’s silence was observed at the beginning of the meeting to remember Arthur Annett, who suddenly passed away recently.

Two prospective members were welcomed.

Members are enjoying social outings, including a visit to Brookefield Maze at Myrrhee.

Walkers are meeting 10am on Wednesdays at Apex Park.

The garden club had a very nice day visiting Londrigan Sculptures then Beechworth Breweries for lunch.

The Sunday lunch was at Wangaratta RSL at 12pm on 26 April.

A three-day trip to Bendigo in March, including to the attractions at Woop Woop and the Big Stupa, were very popular.

Guest speaker for the April general meeting was Mr. Neil Harvey from Laceby, plaiter and leather crafter.

Neil has travelled extensively to master his craft, intricate work plaited by hand.

Members would welcome more time to examine his beautiful display.

Wangaratta Central Combined Probus Club

The meeting on 17 April was opened at 10am by president Colin Thomson who welcomed members present and three guests.

Guests are always welcome to attend the functions.

An ‘OBE’ certificate was presented to Ron Summer.

Congratulations on a milestone birthday.

Current membership is now 76.

‘Who am I’ today was the life story of current president, Colin Thomson.

Guest speaker Miranda Charlhood from Gateway Heath spoke on nutrition and myth busting.

Upcoming events include:

Wednesday, 6 May: Probus 50th Anniversary Luncheon at Oaks Room, Wangaratta Turf Club.

Thursday, 14 May: Breakfast club, 8.30am at the Gateway to enjoy their excellent breakfast.

Thursday, 28 May: Crazy Whist, 11am.

Cost is $10 per person and includes lunch and fun to be held at Lamond’s house 434 Lyons Rd Tarrawingee.

Friday, 19 June: 25th celebratory in-house lunch.

Cost is $25 per person and includes birthday cake.

From Sunday, 15 November - Wednesday, 18 November: Caravan Club are going to Warragul Gardens Caravan Park.

Wednesday, 2 December: Martin’s Bus tour to Melbourne to see “My Fair Lady”.

Cost is $205 and includes ticket.

The next general meeting will be held at the Wangaratta Bowls and Sports Club at Park Lane, at 10am on Friday, 15 May.

Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus

Incoming president for 2026/27 Amelia Edwards called the April meeting to order welcoming members present and a guest, Mary Nash, who will be inducted into the club at the May meeting.

The new committee consists of Sue Thomas (secretary), Vicki Bailey (treasurer), Phillip Hargreaves (vice-president), Susan McDonald (guest speaker coordinator), Ros Ferres (membership officer) and Angelina Giglio (hospitality officer).

Welfare officer Marianne Franke will check on those not feeling well with a phone call and/or visit.

All special interest groups are busy with their weekly or monthly activities.

Thank you to coordinators, Dennis Edwards, Terry Clarke, Di Ash, Susan McDonald and Denny Wagstaffe, Bob McLean, Anne Diffey, Faye Phillips, Ann Foley, Robyn Grealy, Marianne Franke.

The recent trip to Beechworth Gaol and Hotel Nicholas for lunch was a great success.

On 20-22 April, 27 members headed to Melbourne where several activities were enjoyed, including the Tramboat Restaurant.

A great trip enjoyed by all, with thanks to Amelia for organising.

The 50th Anniversary of Probus in Australia will be celebrated locally with a luncheon Wednesday, 6 May.

Our own club’s 20th Anniversary is in June, with Elaine Broadway to arrange a Birthday Lunch at Wangaratta Club to follow the general meeting.

Phillip Hargreaves is planning a trip to Shepparton and onto Echuca for a paddle steamer venture.

Sue Abotomey has had great response for a trip to Sydney in October, with different things to do like The Rocks walking tour, a visit to Opera House, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and an evening cruise.

Lucky door prize winner was Faye Phillips.

Thanks to Pat Caine and Helen Shepherd for taking care of this role with great prizes.

Wangaratta Ladies Probus

The meeting opened at the Wangaratta Club and Shirley Sullivan introduced Mary Anne Quirk, giving an insight into her background before president Margaret Gibb inducted Mary Anne presenting her with her Probus badge and folder.

Mary Anne has joined in several activities with the club already and the club hopes she enjoys her time in Probus.

On 25 March, 16 members joined with 34 members of the Traralgon Combined Probus group, who were on their caravanning trip to the North East, at the Gateway Hotel for breakfast.

There was much chatter and laughter as everyone enjoyed a hearty breakfast, and several members commented on how lucky we are to have such a lovely venue to enjoy each other’s company.

The visitors spent the week visiting the wonderful tourist attractions in the area whilst staying at Painter’s Island Caravan Park and catching up with other Probus groups here.

The garden group visited St Catherine’s to look at the gardens surrounding it and the indoor gardens situated off the dining room - which is a credit to Joe.

They then went on a tour of St Catherine’s, stopping and chatting with residents on the way.

This was followed by lunch at the Pinsent Hotel.

Instead of a guest speaker this month, the club had a Trivia Quiz organised by Sue Morris and Marg Hemphill.

Teams made up a name for their table.

Some of the questions were a bit hard while others were quite easy.

At the end of the quiz, “The Naughty Table” won with 20 correct answers.

A big thanks to Sue and Marg for organising it all.

It certainly got us all thinking.