When Lucy Lee first watched the documentary Left Write Hook at a screening in Melbourne, she knew it was something her own community needed to see.

“It stayed with me long after the credits rolled,” Lucy said.

“I could not stop thinking about the stories, the strength of the participants, and how important it is for communities like ours to have these conversations.”

That conversation is coming to Benalla on Monday, 20 April at 6pm at the Benalla Cinema Centre, and Beechworth on Tuesday 21 April at 6pm at Beechworth Secondary College, when Centre Against Violence (CAV) presents a special screening of the award-winning documentary Left Write Hook, followed by a live Q&A panel.

The film follows victim survivors as they reclaim strength through writing, non-contact boxing, and connection.

It has been widely recognised for its honesty and for creating space for conversations many communities struggle to have.

Lucy, who is the family violence and accommodation services manager at CAV, said the film resonated deeply because it centres around lived experience rather than statistics.

“Left Write Hook shows what healing can look like when survivors are supported to use both their voice and their body,” she said.

“It is confronting at times, but it is also deeply hopeful.

"It reminds us that recovery is possible, and that community understanding plays a huge role.”

Following the screening, audience members will be invited to stay for a Q&A panel moderated by Jaime Chubb, CEO of CAV.

The panel brings together voices from the film and local services, including:

• Donna Lyon, producer, child sexual abuse survivor, and Left Write Hook founder and CEO;

• Shannon Owen, director and producer;

• Lucy Lee, CAV;

• Lauren, Left Write Hook film participant;

• Pixie, Left Write Hook film participant.

Lucy said the panel is not about providing answers, but about opening space for reflection and learning.

“People often worry about saying the wrong thing,” she said.

“This event invites people to listen, to sit with discomfort, and to better understand the realities faced by victim survivors in our community.”

Thanks to funding from the Kyamba Foundation, with additional support from Indigo Shire Council and Benalla Rural City, tickets are just $10 per person, making the events accessible to the wider community.

Tickets for Beechworth via Humanitix https://events.humanitix.com/left-write-hook-beechworth-q-and-a-documentary-screening

Tickets for Benalla via Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/left-write-hook-benalla-q-and-a-documentary-screening

For women and gender diverse people who are victim survivors of family or sexual violence, and want more than a conversation, CAV is also hosting a free introductory Left Write Hook workshop on Wednesday, 22 April, 11.00am to 1.00pm (optional lunch until 1.30 pm) at Beechworth (address provided after registration).

Register: https://centreagainstviolence.org.au/news/left-write-hook/.

The two-hour session is specifically for women and gender diverse victim survivors of childhood sexual abuse and gendered violence, and offers a gentle, supported introduction to the Left Write Hook program.

“This workshop is about choice, safety, and respect,” Lucy said.

“It is designed for women and gender diverse people, and there is no pressure to share personal stories.

"No writing or boxing experience is needed, and participants can engage at their own pace.”

Led by Dr Donna Lyon, the workshop introduces participants to trauma-aware writing and non-contact boxing, the same core elements used in the full eight-week program delivered nationally.

“The screening starts a conversation,” Lucy said.

“The workshop offers a next step for those who feel ready.”