Dust off your feather boas and pull out your pearls — the much-loved Women’s Dance Party Fundraiser is back for 2026, and tickets are already moving fast.

Set for Friday, 20 March, the event will light up the Gateway Hotel in Wangaratta from 6:30pm to 10:30pm, transporting guests back to the glittering glamour of the Roaring 20s.

Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed to impress in their finest 1920s attire (or accessory) and bring comfortable shoes to dance in.

The evening promises a night to remember, with party tracks for all generations, complimentary finger food, free event photography, and drinks available at bar prices. Whether you want to dance the night away or simply enjoy great company, there’s something for everyone.

Best of all, every dollar raised goes directly to the Wangaratta Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, a vital local initiative that provides mentoring and support to young people in our community.

Individuals aged 18 and over who identify as female or non-binary can secure tickets online now at https://events.humanitix.com/women-s-dance-party-fundraiser-2026.

This event has sold out in previous years, so don’t leave it too late.

General Admission: $75.

Concession/60 years & over: $60.

A great night out for a great local cause — what’s not to love?

To learn more about the amazing work Big Brothers Big Sisters is doing in Wangaratta or to express interest in becoming a mentor, contact Caz Sammon caz.sammon@bbbsau.org.