The Khaki Vehicle Enthusiasts Incorporated will present the 46th annual Swim-In and Military Vehicle Gathering in Corowa from 9 to 15 March.

Known as the largest military vehicle gathering in the southern hemisphere, it will be the Year of the 6x6, showcasing the all-wheel-drive heavy duty military vehicles often used for transport or as armoured personnel carriers.

A variety of events and trips will be held from Wednesday to Friday, with the public openly encouraged to visit Ball Park Caravan Park where the majority of participants camp, to see the vehicles.

One of the feature events is Veterans & Vehicles Reunited, with Club Corowa to host a display of restored vehicles used by the Australian armed forces over the years in its car park on Thursday, 12 March from 11am to 2pm.

All ex-service veterans and personnel are invited along to be reunited with vehicles they may well have driven or rode in, with local band The Rivereens to perform for attendees.

On Saturday, 14 March, everyone is invited to line the streets from 9am for a parade which leaves Bangerang Park, travels down Sanger Street and out to the Corowa Showgrounds, where a static display of all participating vehicles will be held, alongside a Swap Meet.

To find out more about the event and associated activities go to www.corowaswim-in.org or visit the event on Facebook.