Ovens Landcare Network and the Rural City of Wangaratta are inviting the community to a screening of the new documentary, Future Council, in Oxley this month.

Director Damon Gameau (2040, That Sugar Film) takes eight children on an epic adventure across Europe in a school bus powered by biofuel.

Their mission is to better understand the planet’s predicament, explore solutions and, most importantly, take the conversation from the streets, into the boardrooms of some of the world’s largest polluters and most influential companies.

The children's bold, hopeful journey leads to the creation of a Future Council: young changemakers working with big business to shape a better world.

The film will be screened at the Oxley Public Hall from 6pm to 8.30pm on Friday, 13 March.

The cost of $5 a person or $10 a family includes a barbecue dinner.

Any enquiries can be directed to to Penny Raleigh at penny@ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au or on 0427613970.