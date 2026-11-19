Wangaratta's rich Chinese history will be the focus of a free public presentation to be hosted by the Wangaratta Historical Society next Monday. Attendees will learn where the Chinese joss house and Chinese village were located in town, as well as details about the numerous Chinese market gardens and how their gardeners worked, where they sold their produce and how they lived. "The hard working, industrious Chinese were once well known in Wangaratta," society member Claire Russell said. "They spoke little English, looked different and lived together in their own ‘village’ with their own bakery, grocery store, hall and joss house. "They celebrated a culture that was different and distinctive. "Sometimes this difference led to prejudice and cultural misunderstandings, but everybody knew they worked hard and were industrious, and for many years, the Chinese were the largest national minority in Wangaratta." Monday's free presentation on Wangaratta's Chinese story will be held on Monday 23 November at the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street, from 5pm to 7pm. Ms Russell said everyone is welcome and they can hear longtime resident George Lee outline the story of how his mother and father came from China, how they lived and struggled, how they thrived by being well organised, and how New Year’s Eve was celebrated. Wangaratta Historical Society will supply nibbles and drinks to celebrate the end to a successful year of operations. Bookings can be made by emailing: claire.russell@wangarattahistoricalsociety.org.au