Ovens Valley could face its most competitive election in decades as a three-way race shapes to decide the electorate's next representative when polls close on Saturday night. Rural City of Wangaratta voters join the rest of the state tomorrow on the official election day, offered a choice of a record nine candidates in the Ovens Valley electorate. There are 49,586 enrolled voters in Ovens Valley and as of Wednesday, more than 13,500 had already voted at the electorate's only pre-polling station at Victory Church in Ryan Avenue. A further 6500 voters registered for a postal vote with 416 of those received by the Victorian Electoral Commission. While incumbent Nationals' MP Tim McCurdy is seeking a fourth consecutive term in Ovens Valley, supporters of One Nation's James Rouel and community Independent Steve Manning have been hard to ignore on Ryan Avenue during early voting as they attempt to shake up what has been a Coalition stronghold for more than 80 years. Mr McCurdy won the seat outright in 2022, with more than 52 per cent of primary vote, but both Mr Manning and Mr Rouel feel they will be in with a chance come Saturday night. “I think it’s a genuine three-way race, there’s been plenty of support for myself, Tim and One Nation,” Mr Manning said. “I think people are really keen for change, people are interested in seeing better representation and the integrity and accountability just hasn't been in Victorian Parliament for a long time.” At the pre-poll booths, Mr McCurdy acknowledged the support for all three top candidates was strong but said it hadn’t felt much different in the lead up to his previous election triumphs. “I think everybody's getting their fair share here of the three majors and I wouldn’t say there’s a standout,” he said. “It’s always hard to tell, people hold their cards very close to their chest, but I’m happy with how things are going. “The majority of the people here that are coming to early vote seem to be local Wangaratta people, so it's a bit hard to tell because it's a big electorate.” Mr Rouel, accompanied by One Nation upper house candidates Rikki-Lee Tyrrell and Athol Thomas on Wednesday, said even he had been surprised by the amount of support he was receiving at pre-polls. “I think it’s an extremely close race which is exciting… we’re hoping for a win on Saturday night,” he said. All three candidates were asked what they believed most appealed to voters, and all answers offered an element of change. Mr Rouel said voter frustration with neglect of regional Victoria and his own community working background have come to his advantage among voters. “I've tried to be a pretty approachable guy, I run a food relief food charity that feeds 6000 people and I feel like I know what’s going on in the community through that,” he said. Mr McCurdy said a Nationals-Liberal Coalition was the only party capable of usurping 12 years of a Labor-run state and he would be the most practical option to govern the seat of Ovens Valley. “People know that we're the only ones that can change the government,” he said. “Most people that are coming out want to change the government and if you can get that message through to people to say, we are the party that will change the government, but none of the others, and people are understanding that.” Mr Manning said his Independent representation and promise to bring accountability to breaking the two-party system has worked in his favour. “Being a genuine community alternative, I think people are sick and tired of the two-party system and it hasn’t done Ovens Valley any favours,” he said. “We've been a safe seat for 80 years, and so when one side of government think that they can't lose it and the others think that they can't win it, then no money and no investment come to our region.” The remaining candidates will also be hoping to attract support, including Labor's Jennifer Smith, who will seek to maintain the party's 20.7 per cent primary vote achieved in Ovens Valley at the 2022 election. The Greens’ Ben Gilbert, Victorian Socialists’ Bron Murphy, Libertarians’ Julian Fidge and Family First’s Carol Norton-Smith will also be vying for votes as genuine alternatives.