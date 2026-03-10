North East communities are being called on to get behind locals taking part in Black Dog Ride One Dayer this Sunday to help raise funds for grassroots mental health and suicide prevention initiatives in regional Australia.

The Wangaratta One Dayer will see riders depart from Apex Park, travel through Myrtleford, Dederang, Yackandandah and Beechworth, before finishing back at Apex Park where the community is invited to gather, cheer riders home and show support.

Breakfast will be available from 7am, with marshalling and pre-ride talks at 9:30, stands up at 10am.

The ride will return around 1pm to be followed by lunch, auctions and raffles.

Registrations to join the ride will be open until 9:30am the morning of the ride, with organisers now encouraging locals across the North East to sign up and participate, donate, attend or support fundraising efforts - with every dollar raised helping fund community-based mental health programs in regional and rural areas where services are often limited.

In 2025, more than 6000 participants took part nationwide, helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support mental health and suicide prevention and organisers say this final week is critical to donations to boost funds where they’re needed most.

Wangaratta Black Dog Ride coordinator Leon Carter said mental health challenges don’t discriminate by postcode, but, unfortunately, access to support often does.

"The last week before the One Dayer is when support from the wider community really makes a difference," he said.

"By supporting the Black Dog Ride One Dayer, the local community is directly helping to close that gap and start conversations that can, and has genuinely saved lives.

“Every donation, every message of encouragement and every person who turns up on the day helps us fund practical, local mental health support.

"This ride is about reminding people that they’re not alone and making sure help exists close to home when it’s needed most."

Funds raised through the One Dayer are distributed back into communities via the Black Dog Ride Grants Program, supporting local organisations, schools and initiatives delivering mental health education, early intervention and suicide prevention programs.

You can support by donating at https://www.blackdogride.org.au/view/donate, attending the start or finish line, or cheer riders along the route, get behind local riders, clubs and businesses fundraising for the cause, or buy some Black Dog Ride merch: https://shop.blackdogride.com.au/.

For more information on Black Dog Ride and One Dayer ride, visit www.blackdogride.org.au or keep up to date on the Black Dog Ride Facebook page.